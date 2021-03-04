JGB yields rise on firmer U.S. Treasury yields; Powell speech in focus

TOKYO, March 4 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields jumped on Thursday, tracking overnight gains in U.S. Treasury yields, as investors waited to see if Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell would address worries about risks from a rapid rise in long-term borrowing costs.

The jump in JGB yields also came after an auction of 30-year notes, which had weaker demand than the previous one, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.77, compared with 3.47 on Feb. 4.

The 10-year JGB yield rose two basis points to 0.135%, while the 20-year JGB yield rose 2.5 basis points to 0.510%.

The 30-year JGB yield rose 3.5 basis points to 0.710%.

The two-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.125% and the five-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.070%.

The 40-year JGB yield rose 2.5 basis points to 0.745%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.14 point to 150.98, with a trading volume of 25,326 lots. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Aditya Soni)