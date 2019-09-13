JGB yields rise to 6-week highs as investors take profits ahead of long weekend

TOKYO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) yields jumped across the curve on Friday, ahead of a three day-weekend in the country, with the key 10-year yield hitting the highest level in six weeks.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s comment that he may consider an interim trade deal with China also improved investor sentiment toward risk assets and, in turn, lessened appetite for safe assets, such as JGBs.

The 10-year JGB yield climbed 5 basis points to minus 0.165%, its highest since Aug. 1.

In the super long zone, the 20-year yield rose 4.5 bps to 0.200%, while the 30-year and the 40-year yields jumped 5 bps each to six-week highs of 0.340% and 0.370%, respectively.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.57 point to 154.07, with a trading volume of 27,355 lots in mid afternoon trade.

Financial markets in Japan will be closed on Monday for a public holiday. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)