JGB yields track global peers lower, curve flattens

TOKYO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields followed their global peers lower on Friday, with the curve flattening as the super long maturities outperformed.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points to minus 0.015 percent.

The 20-year yield fell 2.5 basis points to 0.420 percent, its lowest since November 2016, while the 30-year yield declined 3 basis points to 0.615 percent, its lowest since December 2016.

The super long JGBs found relatively stronger demand as the bonds still provided positive yields as opposed to shorter-dated bonds, many of which now yield below zero percent.

A dovish turn by the U.S. Federal Reserve, which suggested this week that it may halt lifting interest rates, has driven government bond yields lower, notably those of U.S. Treasuries and German bunds. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)