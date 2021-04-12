JGB yields track Treasuries higher, auction demand cap fall in prices

TOKYO, April 12 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields rose on Monday, tracking similar move in Treasuries after higher-than-expected producer prices data for March signalled higher inflation, while demand for domestic bond auctions seen last week capped decline in prices.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.105% and the 20-year JGB yield rose one basis point to 0.480%.

The 30-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.680% and the 40-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.720%.

The five-year yield was flat at minus 0.095%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.02 point to 151.22, with a trading volume of 10,442 lots. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team)