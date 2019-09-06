JGB yields track Treasuries higher; superlong yields jump on Kuroda comment

TOKYO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) yields rose in line with U.S. Treasuries on Friday, as superlong yields gained after reports that Bank of Japan’s governor Haruhiko Kuroda said they are too low.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.12 points to 154.92, with a trading volume of 54,504 lots.

The 10-year cash JGB yield rose 3 basis points to minus 0.245%.

In the superlong zone, the 20-year JGB yield advanced 4.5 basis points to 0.100%, while the 30-year yield jumped 7 basis points to 0.200% and the 40-year bond yield surged 8 basis points to 0.225%.

BOJ governor Kuroda told the Nikkei newspaper, in an interview published Friday, that yields on super-long JGBs with maturities of 20 or 30 years have “fallen a bit too far.” (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Rashmi Aich)