JGB yields track U.S. peers higher, BOJ's bond-buying draws solid response

TOKYO, May 28 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields rose on Friday, tracking U.S. Treasury yields higher, even as investors witnessed a solid outcome from the Bank of Japan’s bond-buying operation.

Bond prices dropped amid a sharp gain in the domestic stocks, with the Nikkei share average crossing the 29,000 level for the first time since May 11.

U.S. Treasury yields rose overnight, as a New York Times report cited that President Joe Biden will announce a $6 trillion budget for 2022 fuelled supply concerns.

* The 10-year JGB yield rose one basis point to 0.080%. * The 20-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.445%. * The 30-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.670%.

* The five-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.100%. * The two-year JGB yield were untraded.

* The 40-year JGB yield was unchanged at 0.710%. * Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.16 point to 151.42, with a trading volume of 22,613 lots. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team)