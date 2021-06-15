JGB yields track U.S. Treasury yields higher ahead of Fed meeting

TOKYO, June 15 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) yields rose on Tuesday, tracking overnight gains in U.S. Treasury yields, while investors sold Japanese debt to adjust their positions ahead of Federal Reserve’s policy meeting outcome later in the week.

U.S. Treasury yields rose from three-month lows overnight as investors awaited for new indicators on when the U.S. central bank is likely to begin paring back its unprecedented monetary stimulus. *The 10-year JGB yield rose one basis point to 0.045%. *The 20-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.430%.

*The 30-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.670%. *The two-year JGB yield was unchanged at minus 0.130%. *The five-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.115%. *The 40-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.720%.

*Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.07 point to 151.8, with a trading volume of 18,137 lots.