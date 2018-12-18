Bonds News
December 18, 2018 / 5:13 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

JGBs advance on firm U.S. Treasuries, weaker stocks

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices rose across the board on Tuesday, supported by stronger U.S. Treasuries and weaker domestic stocks.

The five-year JGB yield fell 1 basis point to minus 0.150 percent, its lowest since September 2017.

The 10-year JGB yield dipped half a basis point to 0.025 percent and the 30-year yield was down 1 basis point at 0.760 percent.

The 20-year JGB auction of 1 trillion yen ($8.89 billion) on Tuesday attracted ample demand. The tail - the difference between the average and lowest accepted auction price with a low figure representing steady demand - was at 0.05 yen, unchanged from the previous sale last month.

U.S. Treasury prices rose overnight as weak stocks boosted demand for the low-risk debt ahead of Wednesday’s conclusion of the Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting, at which the central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates.

Japan’s Nikkei retreated to a one-week low, weighed by overnight losses on Wall Street.

$1 = 112.5400 yen Reporting by the Tokyo markets team, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.