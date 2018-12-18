JGBs advance on firm U.S. Treasuries, weaker stocks

TOKYO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices rose across the board on Tuesday, supported by stronger U.S. Treasuries and weaker domestic stocks.

The five-year JGB yield fell 1 basis point to minus 0.150 percent, its lowest since September 2017.

The 10-year JGB yield dipped half a basis point to 0.025 percent and the 30-year yield was down 1 basis point at 0.760 percent.

The 20-year JGB auction of 1 trillion yen ($8.89 billion) on Tuesday attracted ample demand. The tail - the difference between the average and lowest accepted auction price with a low figure representing steady demand - was at 0.05 yen, unchanged from the previous sale last month.

U.S. Treasury prices rose overnight as weak stocks boosted demand for the low-risk debt ahead of Wednesday’s conclusion of the Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting, at which the central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates.

Japan’s Nikkei retreated to a one-week low, weighed by overnight losses on Wall Street.