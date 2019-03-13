JGBs boosted by bullish U.S. Treasuries, weaker stocks

TOKYO, March 13 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices rose across the board on Wednesday, boosted by bullish U.S. Treasuries and a retreat by Tokyo shares.

Market sentiment was also supported after the Bank of Japan offered to buy 710 billion yen ($6.38 billion) of five- to 40-year JGBs at a regular debt-purchasing operation on Wednesday.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield fell 1 basis point to minus 0.045 percent.

The 20-year yield declined 1.5 basis points to 0.390 percent, while the 30-year yield dropped 2 basis points to 0.570 percent, its lowest since Feb. 22.

U.S. Treasury yields tumbled on Tuesday as weak inflation data supported expectations the Federal Reserve will hold interest rates steady this year.

Japan’s Nikkei fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday as weak machinery orders dragged down shares of machinery makers and exporters.