JGBs capped as Tokyo stocks stretch gains

TOKYO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were capped firmly on Tuesday, as equities stretched gains amid continued improvement in investor risk appetite and curbed demand for safe-haven debt.

The 10-year JGB yield was unchanged at minus 0.025 percent and the 20-year yield edged up half a basis point to 0.420 percent.

The 30-year yield was also half a basis point higher, at 0.595 percent.

Tuesday’s 1 trillion yen ($9.05 billion) 20-year JGB auction still managed to draw sufficient interest, with investors seen to be adding to their inventories ahead of the March fiscal year-end.

The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, at the 20-year auction rose to 4.67 from 4.57 at the previous sale in January.

Japan’s Nikkei touched a two-month high on Tuesday amid hopes that Sino-U.S. trade talks were making progress. ($1 = 110.5100 yen) (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)