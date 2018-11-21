JGBs climb as global equity losses boost safe-haven demand for debt

TOKYO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) prices rose slightly on Wednesday, tracking gains in U.S. Treasuries as investor demand for safe-haven debt rose amid losses across global stocks.

The yield on benchmark 10-year cash JGBs shed 0.5 basis point to 0.095 percent, near a three-month low of 0.090 percent touched earlier this week.

The 20-year JGB yield was down 1.0 basis point at 0.610 percent.

The 30-year JGB yield also dropped, giving up 1.5 basis point to 0.830 percent.

Ten-year JGB futures gained 0.05 point to 151.05, just off a more than eight-month high of 151.15 hit during the previous session.

The five-year JGB yield was flat at minus 0.100 percent.

On Tuesday, benchmark U.S. Treasury yields dropped to seven-week lows as global equity markets declined, boosting the safe-haven appeal of debt. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets team; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)