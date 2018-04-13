FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 13, 2018 / 3:50 AM / in 2 hours

JGBs dip across the board as risk appetite improves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 13 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices dipped across the board on Friday as improved investor risk appetite in the broader markets lifted equities and curbed demand for safe-haven debt.

The five-year JGB yield was half a basis point higher at minus 0.115 percent. The benchmark 10-year yield also rose half a basis point, to 0.035 percent.

The 40-year yield was half a basis point higher at 0.835 percent.

Losses in JGBs were limited as the Bank of Japan conducted a regular debt-purchasing operation, buying 840 billion yen ($7.82 billion) of one- to 40-year bonds on Friday.

Pressuring JGBs, the Nikkei share average gained 0.6 percent as suggestions from U.S. President Donald Trump that a military strike on Syria may not be imminent supported investor sentiment. ($1 = 107.3900 yen) (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

