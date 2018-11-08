Bonds News
November 8, 2018 / 4:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

JGBs dip as equities rise, hurt safe-haven appeal

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices dipped on Thursday as the benchmark Nikkei share average hit highest in more than two weeks on improved risk appetite, and weighed on the safe-haven appeal of debt.

Ten-year December JGB futures slipped 0.07 point to 150.66, while the yield on benchmark 10-year JGBs advanced 0.5 basis point to 0.125 percent.

The 20-year JGB yield and 30-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point each, to 0.670 percent and 0.895 percent, respectively.

The 40-year JGB yield also climbed 1 basis point to 1.055 percent. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets team, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.