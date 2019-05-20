JGBs dip as equity gains dim demand for safe-haven debt

TOKYO, May 20 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) prices eased slightly on Monday as gains in Tokyo equities dimmed the safe-haven appeal of debt.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to minus 0.050%.

The 20-year yield and the 30-year yield each gained 1.5 basis points, to 0.365% and 0.540%, respectively.

Ten-year JGB futures slipped 0.11 point to 152.65, with a trading volume of 14,475 lots by mid-afternoon trade.

The finance ministry on Monday offered to sell 600 billion yen ($5.45 billion) of off-the-run JGBs with remaining maturities of 5 years to 15.5 years.

The ministry regularly conducts such sales in an attempt to provide the market with liquidity.

The auction bid-to-cover ratio, which gives an indication of demand, came in at 3.37, slightly below a high bid-to-cover ratio of 3.54 from the previous auction.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei share average rose as first-quarter economic growth proved firmer than expected, although market gains were limited as data also pointed towards lacklustre domestic demand.