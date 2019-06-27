JGBs dip as improved risk sentiment dims allure of debt

TOKYO, June 27 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices dipped on Thursday as risk sentiment in the broader markets improved ahead of a G20 summit and lowered the safe-haven allure of debt.

An overnight fall in U.S. Treasury prices also weighed on JGBs.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to minus 0.140%.

The 30-year yield climbed 2 basis points to 0.385%.

Investor risk appetite improved and stock markets in Asia rose on Thursday, after a media report raised expectations that the United States and China could make progress in trade talks at the June 28-29 G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan.

Washington and Beijing have agreed to a tentative truce in their trade dispute ahead of the G20 summit, the South China Morning Post reported on Thursday, citing sources.

With the bond market on the back foot, investor demand at Thursday’s 2 trillion yen ($18.50 billion) two-year JGB auction slackened slightly.

The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, at the two-year sale slipped to 4.39 from 5.44 at the previous auction in May.