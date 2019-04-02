JGBs dip as risk aversion eases, strong 10-year sale helps limit losses

TOKYO, April 2 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices dipped on Tuesday as risk aversion in the broader financial markets eased and dimmed the appeal of safe-haven debt, although a strong 10-year debt sale helped limit losses.

The five-year JGB yield was 1 basis point higher at minus 0.185 percent and the 10-year yield edged up 0.5 basis point at minus 0.080 percent.

The 30-year yield stood unchanged at 0.515 percent.

JGB prices were on the defensive after the U.S. Treasury market posted its biggest one-day sell-off in three months on Monday on encouraging manufacturing activity data from the United States and China.

Tuesday’s 2.1 trillion yen ($18.86 billion) 10-year JGB auction still managed to draw ample demand from investors gearing up for the new fiscal year.

The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, at the auction rose to 5.07 from 4.25 at the previous sale in March, when the domestic fiscal year ended. ($1 = 111.3500 yen) (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)