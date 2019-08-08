Bonds News
August 8, 2019 / 4:48 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

JGBs dip as stocks find traction after recent slide

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices dipped on Thursday as stocks found traction after a sustained decline and dented the allure of safe-haven debt.

The five-year JGB yield nudged up by half a basis point to minus 0.285%. The 10-year yield also rose by half a basis point, to minus 0.195%.

JGB yields had declined steadily earlier this week, in line with global peers, as fears of an intensifying U.S.-China trade war hurting global economic growth sent investors scurrying to the safety of government bonds.

But the wider financial markets gained a semblance of calm on Thursday. Japan’s Nikkei stock average was up 0.5% and on track to snap a four-day losing streak.

Thursday’s 400 billion yen ($3.77 billion) 10-year inflation-linked JGB auction attracted ample buyers with the bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, rising to 3.84 from 3.72 at the previous sale in May.

$1 = 106.1900 yen Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below