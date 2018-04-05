JGBs dip as stocks recover from trade woes

TOKYO, April 5 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices dipped across the board on Thursday as stocks recovered from the latest round of trade war concerns and curbed demand for safe-haven debt.

The five-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to minus 0.110 percent.

The benchmark 10-year yield climbed 1 basis point to 0.035 percent and the 30-year yield was up 0.5 basis point at 0.715 percent, nudged away from a 16-month low of 0.710 percent plumbed in the previous session.

JGB market movements were limited ahead of Friday’s closely watched U.S. jobs report, which could affect the Federal Reserve’s pace of monetary policy normalisation.

Japanese stocks rallied on Thursday after Wall Street bounced back from a sell-off triggered by an escalating U.S.-China trade spat.

The equity markets were relieved as fears of a trade war between the world’s two biggest economies eased somewhat after President Donald Trump’s economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the administration was in “negotiation” with China, and not engaged in a trade war. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)