JGBs dip as strong equities dim safe-haven debt demand

TOKYO, April 12 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices dipped on Friday as weaker U.S. Treasuries and stronger stocks dimmed the allure of safe-haven debt and weighed on the market.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was half a basis point higher at minus 0.060 percent.

The 20-year also rose half a basis point to 0.345 percent .

JGB losses were limited, however, as the Bank of Japan conducted a regular debt-purchasing operation. The central bank offered to purchase 980 billion yen ($8.77 billion) of one- to 40-year JGBs on Friday.

Japan’s Nikkei share average rose 0.65 percent, buoyed ahead of an upcoming corporate earnings season.

Treasury prices slipped on Thursday after generally solid data on U.S. jobless claims and producer prices that may have eased worries about a steep downturn for the U.S. economy.