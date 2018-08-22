FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 22, 2018 / 4:49 AM / Updated an hour ago

JGBs dip as stronger risk appetite lifts stocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices dipped on Wednesday as stronger investor risk appetite lifted equity markets, denting demand for safe-haven debt.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose half a basis point to 0.090 percent.

The 30-year yield climbed 1 basis point to 0.840 percent.

The Bank of Japan on Wednesday offered to buy 640 billion yen ($5.79 billion) of five- to 40-year JGBs as part of its regular debt-purchasing operation, providing a degree of support to the sagging market.

Japan’s Nikkei tracked overnight Wall Street gains and was last up 0.5 percent.

Focus was on whether the U.S.-China trade talks that are expected to begin later on Wednesday would further improve investor appetite for risk assets. ($1 = 110.4900 yen) (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sunil Nair)

