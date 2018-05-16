JGBs dip as U.S. Treasuries slide, BOJ buying limits losses

TOKYO, May 16 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices dipped on Wednesday, weighed by a slide by U.S. Treasuries, although a regular debt-buying operation conducted by the Bank of Japan limited the losses.

June 10-year JGB futures slipped 0.05 point to 150.66.

The two-year JGB yield rose half a basis point to minus 0.135 percent. The 20-year yield was 1 basis point higher at 0.540 percent.

Market response was limited to data that showed Japan’s gross domestic product (GDP) shrank over January-March after eight straight quarters of growth.

The BOJ on Wednesday offered to buy 260 billion yen of 10- to 40-year JGBs as part of its regular debt-purchasing scheme.

Prices of U.S. Treasuries fell and their benchmark yield shot to a seven-year high overnight as strong U.S. retail sales data added to the bearish market mood. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team Editing by Eric Meijer)