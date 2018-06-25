FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 25, 2018 / 5:17 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

JGBs dip before 20-year auction, risk aversion curbs losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 25 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices dipped on Monday on caution ahead of an upcoming 20-year auction, although risk aversion in the broader markets curbed losses.

The yield on 10-year JGBs climbed half a basis point to 0.030 percent.

The 20-year bond’s yield rose half a basis point, to 0.500 percent.

The finance ministry will issue 1 trillion yen ($9.13 billion) of 20-year JGBs on Tuesday.

Japan’s Nikkei was down 0.5 percent after the Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. President Donald Trump plans to bar many Chinese companies from investing in U.S. technology firms, renewing trade tensions.

$1 = 109.4800 yen Reporting by the Tokyo markets team Editing by Eric Meijer

