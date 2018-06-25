JGBs dip before 20-year auction, risk aversion curbs losses

TOKYO, June 25 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices dipped on Monday on caution ahead of an upcoming 20-year auction, although risk aversion in the broader markets curbed losses.

The yield on 10-year JGBs climbed half a basis point to 0.030 percent.

The 20-year bond’s yield rose half a basis point, to 0.500 percent.

The finance ministry will issue 1 trillion yen ($9.13 billion) of 20-year JGBs on Tuesday.

Japan’s Nikkei was down 0.5 percent after the Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. President Donald Trump plans to bar many Chinese companies from investing in U.S. technology firms, renewing trade tensions.