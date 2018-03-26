FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 26, 2018 / 6:40 AM / Updated 14 hours ago

JGBs dip, investors cautious ahead of financial year-end

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, March 26 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices eased slightly on Monday, supported by a recovery in domestic shares, though trade remained dull in a cautious market ahead of the financial year-end.

Ten-year JGB futures fell 0.03 point to 150.96, with a trading volume of 12,102 lots, the second lowest so far this year.

The dip came as stock prices recovered partly on media reports that the United States and China have quietly started negotiating to improve U.S. access to Chinese markets.

Buying was limited after the 10-year JGB yield hit a six-month low of 0.015 percent in the previous session on safety bids amid concerns over a trade spat between the United States and China.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield gained 0.5 basis point to 0.020 percent, while the 20-year JGBs were untraded.

The 30-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.740 percent from a near one-year low of 0.735 percent touched on Friday.

Many Japanese investors were reluctant to make big bets ahead of their book-closing on March 31. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
