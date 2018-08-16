JGBs dip on fresh supply, reports of U.S.-China trade talks

TOKYO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices dipped on Thursday as the market grappled with a fresh supply of debt, while risk aversion ebbed in the broader markets following news of fresh U.S.-China trade talks.

The five-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to minus 0.075 percent following an auction of the maturity.

The finance ministry auctioned two trillion yen ($18.05 billion) of five-year JGBs on Thursday, which drew ample, but not exceedingly strong, demand from investors.

The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, at the five-year sale was at 3.95, compared with 4.42, the average ratio from the past 10 auctions. Dealers generally consider a ratio above 2.0 as satisfactory.

The benchmark 10-year yield rose half a basis point to 0.095 percent.

Risk aversion eased somewhat after China and the United States agreed to hold trade discussions at the end of this month, helping Japan’s Nikkei trim earlier losses.