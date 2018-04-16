FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 16, 2018 / 5:05 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

JGBs dip, stocks gain as investors shrug off Syria crisis fears

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 16 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices dipped on Monday, while equities gained as investors felt the U.S.-led strikes on Syria over the weekend looked unlikely to escalate for now.

The 10-year JGB yield rose half a basis point to 0.035 percent.

The 20-year yield and 30-year yield each rose half a basis point to 0.505 percent and 0.700 percent, respectively.

Caution ahead of Thursday’s 1 trillion yen ($9.32 billion)20-year JGB auction also weighed on the longer-dated maturities.

Japan’s Nikkei share average was up 0.25 percent and a rise by S&P 500 e-mini futures pointed to a higher open for Wall Street shares later in the session.

$1 = 107.2400 yen Reporting by the Tokyo markets team, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

