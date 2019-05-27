JGBs dip tracking losses in U.S. Treasuries

TOKYO, May 27 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) prices fell slightly on Monday, dented by weaker U.S. Treasuries and as stronger stocks weighed on the safe-haven appeal of debt.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield gained half-a-basis point to minus 0.070%.

The 30-year yield and the 40-year yield also rose half-a-basis point, to 0.505% and 0.535%, respectively.

Ten-year JGB futures closed down 0.04 point at 152.82, with a trading volume of 13,601 lots.

The Bank of Japan conducted a regular JGB-buying operation on Monday, offering to purchase 750 billion yen ($6.85 billion) of one- to five-year bonds and 200 billion yen of 10- to 40-year debt.

Japan’s Nikkei share average ended 0.3% higher, helped by Wall Street gains in the previous session.

U.S. Treasury prices slipped on Friday as investors booked profit from the previous day’s steep rally.