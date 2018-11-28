JGBs dip; yields pull back from multi-month lows

TOKYO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices edged lower on Wednesday as stocks rose for a fourth straight session and pressured safe-haven debt.

However, losses in JGBs were limited with overnight gains by U.S. Treasuries and a regular bond-buying BOJ operation curbing further retreat.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose half a basis point to 0.090 percent, after falling to 0.085 percent at the start of the week, its lowest since Aug. 22.

The 30-year yield was 1 basis point higher at 0.815 percent.

Japan’s Nikkei climbed to a two-week high on Wednesday, buoyed by a weaker yen and rise in U.S. shares. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)