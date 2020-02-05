JGBs ease as safe-haven demand for debt fades

TOKYO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) prices slipped broadly on Wednesday, weighed down by weaker U.S. Treasuries and as gains in equities dented the appeal of safe-haven debt.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.18 point to 152.67. The yield on the benchmark 10-year cash JGBs rose 1.5 basis points (bps) to minus 0.040%.

The two-year JGB yield rose 1 bp to minus 0.145%, while the five-year yield gained 1.5 bps to minus 0.145%.

The super-long zone followed suit, with the 20-year yield tacking on 1.5 bps to 0.265%, while the 30-year yield gained 2.5 bps to 0.415%.

On Tuesday, U.S. Treasury yields rose and Wall Street stocks jumped as investors grew more comfortable with risk, encouraged by China’s steps in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei share average climbed 1.1% in late afternoon trade as gains on Wall Street and a weaker yen buoyed investor sentiment. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)