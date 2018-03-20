FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 20, 2018 / 5:49 AM / Updated 14 hours ago

JGBs ease, moves limited before Fed meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds weakened slightly on Tuesday, with traders wary of actively taking positions before the U.S. Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting that starts later in the day and a holiday in Japan.

The key June 10-year JGB futures contract eased 0.02 point to 150.87.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield inched up 0.5 basis point to 0.040 percent.

Japanese financial markets will be closed on Wednesday for a public holiday. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

