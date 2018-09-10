JGBs edge down after strong U.S. wage data, trade worries cushion blows

TOKYO, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices dipped on Monday after strong U.S. wage and jobs data pushed down U.S Treasuries, though the market was helped by investor caution on further escalation in trade conflicts.

Ten-year JGB futures fell 0.04 point to 150.34 while the yield on benchmark cash 10-year JGBs rose 0.5 basis point to 0.110 percent.

The 20-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.615 percent while the 30-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.845 percent.

U.S. bond prices fell on Friday, as investors saw higher chance of two more rates by the Federal Reserve by the end of year.

The 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield rose 6.5 basis points, the biggest in a month and a half, to a one-month high of 2.95 percent.

Still, falls in JGBs were limited because of worries trade disputes between the United States and other countries could intensify.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that Tokyo “knows it is a big problem” if a trade agreement cannot be reached while he also stepped up the ante on China, threatening to duties on virtually all Chinese imports. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Sunil Nair)