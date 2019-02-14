JGBs edge higher after BOJ retains bond-purchase amount

TOKYO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices edged higher on Thursday, after the Bank of Japan retained the amount of debt it offered to buy at a regular operation.

The five-year JGB yield fell 1 basis point to minus 0.165 percent and the 10-year yield dipped half a basis point to minus 0.015 percent.

The BOJ on Thursday offered to buy 430 billion yen ($3.87 billion) of five- to 10-year JGBs, which was unchanged from its previous operation last week.

The central bank had caught investors off guard earlier in the week when it trimmed the amount of 10- to 25-year JGBs it offered to buy, causing longer-dated bonds to sag.

The BOJ often tweaks the amount of JGBs it buys at market operations as a part of its yield curve-controlling scheme.

JGB price gains, however, were limited following a retreat by U.S. Treasuries and as Japanese shares advanced to a two-month high.