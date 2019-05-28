JGBs edge higher as 40-year bond auction attracts ample demand

Bonds News
TOKYO, May 28 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) prices edged higher on Tuesday, with the market sentiment lifted after a 40-year bond auction attracted ample investor demand.

The advance by the JGB market was slowed as Tokyo stocks gained and dented the allure of safe-haven debt.

The 20-year JGB yield fell 1 basis point to 0.320%, its lowest since August 2016.

The 30-year yield declined 1.5 basis points to 0.490%.

The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, at Tuesday’s 400 billion yen ($3.65 billion) 40-year JGB sale rose to 3.87 from 3.50 at the previous auction in March.

The new 40-years were seen to have drawn bids from life insurers and pension funds, the core buyers of super-long JGBs.

