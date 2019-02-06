JGBs edge higher as central bank conducts bond-buying operation

TOKYO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices edged up across the board on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan conducted a regular debt-purchasing operation and helped tighten supply.

Overnight gains by U.S. Treasuries following a weaker-than-expected January U.S. service sector index release also buoyed JGBs.

The five-year and 10-year JGB yields each fell half a basis point to minus 0.165 percent and minus 0.020 percent, respectively.

The 30-year yield was also down half a basis point at 0.590 percent.

The BOJ on Wednesday offered to buy 430 billion yen ($3.92 billion) of five- to 10-year JGBs as part of its regular purchasing operation.

JGB reaction to U.S. President Donald Trump’s annual State of the Union address was limited, as the speech contained little market-moving surprises.

President Trump vowed on Tuesday to build a border wall that is a source of a deep partisan divide. ($1 = 109.8000 yen) (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Rashmi Aich)