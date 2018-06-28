FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
June 28, 2018 / 4:58 AM / in a few seconds

JGBs edge higher as equities extend losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 28 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices edged higher on Thursday, as equities extended their losses and kept safe-haven debt in demand.

Overnight gains in U.S. Treasuries also underpinned JGBs.

September 10-year JGB futures rose 0.05 point to 150.88.

The 20-year and 40-year JGB yields declined by 0.5 basis point to 0.500 percent and 0.860 percent , respectively.

Thursday’s 2.1 trillion yen ($19.04 billion) two-year auction attracted ample investor interest, with the bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, at 4.88 and roughly in line with 4.99, the average from the past 10 sales.

The Nikkei stooped to a near one-month low as concerns over the ongoing U.S.-China trade row lingered. ($1 = 110.2800 yen) (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.