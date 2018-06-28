JGBs edge higher as equities extend losses

TOKYO, June 28 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices edged higher on Thursday, as equities extended their losses and kept safe-haven debt in demand.

Overnight gains in U.S. Treasuries also underpinned JGBs.

September 10-year JGB futures rose 0.05 point to 150.88.

The 20-year and 40-year JGB yields declined by 0.5 basis point to 0.500 percent and 0.860 percent , respectively.

Thursday’s 2.1 trillion yen ($19.04 billion) two-year auction attracted ample investor interest, with the bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, at 4.88 and roughly in line with 4.99, the average from the past 10 sales.

The Nikkei stooped to a near one-month low as concerns over the ongoing U.S.-China trade row lingered. ($1 = 110.2800 yen) (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)