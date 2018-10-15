FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 15, 2018 / 6:01 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

JGBs edge higher as Japanese stocks retreat to 5-week lows

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices edged higher on Monday as domestic stocks fell to a five-week low and investor demand for safe-haven debt rose.

December 10-year JGB futures rose 0.08 point to 150.20 .

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield dipped half a basis point to 0.140 percent. Supporting JGBs, the Nikkei stooped to a five-week low as manufacturers were hit by U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s comment that Washington wants provisions to deter currency manipulation in its foreign trade deals.

JGBs of medium-term maturities lagged longer-dated bonds amid caution ahead of Tuesday’s 2 trillion yen ($17.87 billion) five-year debt auction.

The five-year JGB yield was flat at minus 0.065 percent . ($1 = 111.9300 yen) (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

