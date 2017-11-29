JGBs edge higher on BOJ buying operation

TOKYO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices inch up on Wednesday on a regular debt-buying operation conducted by the Bank of Japan and as tensions on the Korean peninsula provided mild support.

Tensions escalated after North Korea’s latest missile launch, the first since mid-September, came a week after U.S. President Donald Trump put North Korea back on a U.S. list of countries it says support terrorism, allowing it to impose more sanctions.

The rise in tensions proved mildly supportive for JGBs, although reaction was limited with the broader markets including equities and currencies taking the latest event mostly in their stride.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield dipped half a basis point to 0.030 percent, while the 20-year yield declined by a basis point to 0.570 percent.

The central bank on Wednesday offered to buy 700 billion yen ($6.28 billion) of 5- to 40-year JGBs as part of its regular bond-purchasing programme.

The Nikkei shrugged off the North Korean missile launch to gain 0.3 percent, while the yen stood little changed against the dollar.