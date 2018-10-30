FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 30, 2018 / 4:43 AM / Updated an hour ago

JGBs edge lower as stocks bounce after steep decline

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices edged lower on Tuesday as Tokyo equities bounced after several days of losses and curbed demand for safe-haven debt.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to 0.115 percent and the 20-year yield was also 1 basis point higher, at 0.635 percent.

The Nikkei gained 1.3 percent, recovering some losses after a 3-day losing streak, during which it sank to a seven-month trough.

JGBs also came under mild pressure as Tuesday’s regular bond-buying operation conducted by the Bank of Japan attracted stronger offers to sell from market participants compared to the previous operation.

The BOJ offered to buy 880 billion yen ($7.81 billion) of one- to 40-year JGBs on Tuesday.

$1 = 112.6700 yen Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sunil Nair

