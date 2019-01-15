JGBs edge lower as Tokyo stocks rise to 3-1/2-week high

TOKYO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices edged lower on Tuesday as Tokyo shares rose to a 3-1/2-week high, dampening demand for safe-haven debt.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was half a basis point higher at 0.015 percent and the 40-year yield also rose half a basis point, to 0.795 percent.

The rise in JGB yields was limited as the Bank of Japan conducted a regular debt-buying operation and offered to buy 1 trillion yen ($9.2 billion) of one- to 40-year debt.

Japan’s Nikkei was up roughly 1 percent, rising to its highest since Dec. 20, led by gains in electronic component makers and other exporters as a weaker yen boosted sentiment. ($1 = 108.5200 yen) (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)