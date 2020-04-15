JGBs edge lower in thin trade amid economic uncertainties

TOKYO, April 15 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices dipped on Wednesday and 20-year bond yield hit a 10-month high, as investors stayed on the sidelines due to uncertainties about the global economic outlook.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.20 point to 152.02. Trade remained thin because traders who are working from home for social-distancing are keeping their activities to bare minimum.

In the cash bond market, the 10-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to 0.020%.

The 20-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.345%, hitting its highest level in about 10 months while the 30-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to 0.465%, a high last seen in late January.

The sentiment on longer maturities was soft following tepid demand at an auction of 30-year JGBs last week and a re-offering auction of existing JGB issues with 15.5 to 39 years to maturity on Tuesday.

The two-year JGB yield was flat at minus 0.170%, while the five-year yield rose 1 basis point to minus 0.100%. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Rashmi Aich)