JGBs edge lower, taking cue from U.S. Treasuries

TOKYO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Benchmark Japanese government bond prices dropped on Monday, taking cues from firm U.S. rates market as January’s surge in U.S. job growth pushed Treasury yields up on Friday.

The 10-year JGB futures eased 0.14 point to 152.75, with a trading volume of 18,577 lots, by late afternoon trade.

The benchmark 10-year cash JGB yield was half a basis point higher on the day at minus 0.020 percent.

The super-long sector followed suit, with the 30-year yield climbing 1 basis point to 0.605 percent, while the 20-year and the 40-year yields rising half a basis point each to 0.415 percent and 0.690 percent, respectively.

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday, with the benchmark 10-year’s finishing the week at 2.691 percent, after U.S. employment and manufacturing data underscored a solid economy with little wage inflation. It last stood at 2.690 percent. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)