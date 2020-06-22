Bonds News
JGBs edge up amid worry over second wave of coronavirus infections

June 22 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) prices rose on Monday as renewed worries about a second wave of novel coronavirus infections globally prompted a rush into the safety of government debt.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.06 point to 152.13, with a trading volume of 9,168 lots, while the yield on the key 10-year cash JGBs slipped half a basis point to 0.005%.

The five-year cash debt yield also fell half a basis point to minus 0.115% and the two-year yield stood flat at minus 0.165%.

At the longer end of the market, the 20-year yield dropped half a basis point to 0.385% and the 30-year yield was steady at 0.565%.

The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Sunday, with the biggest rise in North and South America. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team Editing by Robert Birsel)

