FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 16, 2018 / 3:33 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

JGBs edge up on BOJ's buying, struggling equities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 16 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices edged up on Friday, supported by the Bank of Japan’s regular debt-buying operation and struggling equities.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield fell half a basis point to 0.035 percent and the 40-year yield also declined half a basis point, to 0.890 percent.

The BOJ on Friday offered to buy 260 billion yen ($2.45 billion) of 10- to 40-year JGBs as part of its regular debt-purchasing operation.

The 10-year JGB yield was confined to a tight 0.035 to 0.045 percent range this week, as much of the support stemming from a rise in perceived global trade and geopolitical risks was offset by concerns towards a domestic political scandal engulfing Japan’s prime minister.

Japan’s Nikkei share average slipped 0.25 percent on Friday as uncertainty over U.S. political issues sapped investor risk appetite. ($1 = 105.9200 yen) (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.