JGBs edge up on decent results at 5-yr bond auction, soft domestic stocks

TOKYO, June 18 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices gained on Tuesday due to decent results at five-year bond auction and as domestic share prices dipped on uncertainties over the global economic outlook and Sino-U.S. trade frictions.

The auction of 1.9 trillion yen ($17.55 billion) five-year JGBs drew bids 4.51 times the offer, slightly lower than bid-to-cover of 4.94 in the pervious auction in May. The tail, or the gap between the lowest and average prices, was a tight 0.01.

Japan’s Nikkei share average dropped on nervousness ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy meeting.

Ten-year JGB futures rose 0.05 point to 153.53, with a trading volume of 23,673 lots.

The 10-year JGB yield was flat at minus 0.130%, just above its recent low of minus 0.135%, its lowest level since August 2016.

The 20-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.230%, edging near last week’s near three-year low of 0.220%.

The 30-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.360%.

At the shorter end, the benchmark two-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.205%, while the five-year JGB yield was flat at minus 0.230%.