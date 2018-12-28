JGBs edge up on weak Tokyo equities, firm U.S. Treasuries

TOKYO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) prices edged higher on Friday, supported by sagging domestic equities, which helped lift the safe-haven appeal of debt.

Japan’s Nikkei share average struggled on its final trading day of the year on Friday as energy-related shares sagged, putting the index on track for its first annual loss since 2011.

The yield on 10-year JGBs was down 1.0 basis point at 0.010 percent by early Friday afternoon.

That put the benchmark yield on course for a decline of about 3.5 basis points on the year, having ended 2017 near 0.045 percent.

Ten-year March JGB futures gained 0.04 point to 152.37 by the midday break, with a trading volume of 10,945 lots.

The two-year yield and five-year yield were both down half a basis point, to minus 0.130 percent and minus 0.135 percent, respectively.

The 20-year yield was also off 0.5 basis point at 0.510 percent.

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday as a volatile session on Wall Street helped revive demand for low-risk government debt. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets team; 1)