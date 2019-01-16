JGBs eke out gains as Tokyo shares sag; 5-yr auction draws demand

TOKYO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices eked out gains on Wednesday, buoyed by a drop in Tokyo stocks that stoked investor appetite for safe-haven debt.

The five-year JGB yield fell 1 basis point to minus 0.155 percent and the 10-year yield dipped half a basis point to 0.005 percent.

The 30-year yield declined half a basis point to 0.690 percent.

With the broader bond market on the front foot, Wednesday’s 2 trillion yen ($18.43 billion) five-year JGB auction attracted ample investor demand.

The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, at the auction rose to 5.15 from 3.84 at the previous sale last month.

Japanese shares slid on Wednesday, with the Nikkei down 0.6 percent, amid profit-taking following a three-week rally.