Bonds News
January 16, 2019 / 4:28 AM / Updated an hour ago

JGBs eke out gains as Tokyo shares sag; 5-yr auction draws demand

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices eked out gains on Wednesday, buoyed by a drop in Tokyo stocks that stoked investor appetite for safe-haven debt.

The five-year JGB yield fell 1 basis point to minus 0.155 percent and the 10-year yield dipped half a basis point to 0.005 percent.

The 30-year yield declined half a basis point to 0.690 percent.

With the broader bond market on the front foot, Wednesday’s 2 trillion yen ($18.43 billion) five-year JGB auction attracted ample investor demand.

The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, at the auction rose to 5.15 from 3.84 at the previous sale last month.

Japanese shares slid on Wednesday, with the Nikkei down 0.6 percent, amid profit-taking following a three-week rally.

$1 = 108.5100 yen Reporting by the Tokyo markets team, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below