JGBs firm as Turkish rout keeps safe-haven bets alive

TOKYO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Most Japanese government bond prices traded firmer on Wednesday, helped by a fall in domestic shares amid worries Turkey’s lira crisis could spread to other emerging market economies.

The Bank of Japan maintained the amount in its bond-buying operation on Wednesday, further boosting the market. Traders said results of the BOJ’s buying auction in the 10-year tenor were particularly strong.

Ten-year JGB futures rose 0.06 point to 150.36. A rise above 150.39 would take the contract to its highest level since Aug. 1.

The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.100 percent, while the benchmark five-year yield stood unchanged at minus 0.080 percent ahead of a five-year bond auction on Thursday.

The longer end of the curve underperformed slightly with the 30-year JGB yield rising 0.5 basis point to 0.845 percent.

The 40-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.99 percent. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)