FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
August 15, 2018 / 4:59 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

JGBs firm as Turkish rout keeps safe-haven bets alive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Most Japanese government bond prices traded firmer on Wednesday, helped by a fall in domestic shares amid worries Turkey’s lira crisis could spread to other emerging market economies.

The Bank of Japan maintained the amount in its bond-buying operation on Wednesday, further boosting the market. Traders said results of the BOJ’s buying auction in the 10-year tenor were particularly strong.

Ten-year JGB futures rose 0.06 point to 150.36. A rise above 150.39 would take the contract to its highest level since Aug. 1.

The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.100 percent, while the benchmark five-year yield stood unchanged at minus 0.080 percent ahead of a five-year bond auction on Thursday.

The longer end of the curve underperformed slightly with the 30-year JGB yield rising 0.5 basis point to 0.845 percent.

The 40-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.99 percent. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.