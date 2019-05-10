JGBs firm as U.S. tariff increase spurs safe-haven demand for debt

TOKYO, May 10 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) prices edged up on Friday as U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff increase on Chinese goods took effect, stoking safe-haven demand for debt.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei share average was on course to finish at a six-week low as fears of further tensions between China and the United States weighed on sentiment.

The five-year JGB yield and the 10-year yield both lost half a basis point to minus 0.170 percent and minus 0.055 percent, respectively.

In the super-long zone, the 30-year yield dipped 0.5 basis point to 0.530 percent, while the 40-year yield was also off half a basis point at 0.555 percent.

Ten-year JGB futures ticked up 0.05 point to 152.81, with a trading volume of 28,742 lots by late afternoon trade.

An auction of 10-year inflation-linked debt worth 400 billion yen ($3.65 billion) on Friday attracted sufficient demand.

The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, came in at 3.72 compared with 3.34 at the previous auction in February. ($1 = 109.6500 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo Markets team, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)