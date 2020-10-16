JGBs firm, curve flattens on virus concerns

TOKYO, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices gained on Friday, with yields on superlong bonds falling the most, on concerns about rising coronavirus infections in Europe and elsewhere.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.07 point to 152.15, rising to their highest levels in two weeks.

The yield on the 10-year cash JGBs was flat at 0.020% but yields on longer maturities fell and the yield curve flattened.

The 20-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.400% while the 30-year yield fell 1 basis point to 0.620%.

The 40-year yield fell 1.5 basis points to 0.645%.

Shorter maturities were little moved, with both two-year and five-year yields flat at minus 0.145% and minus 0.115% respectively. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; editing by Richard Pullin)