Bonds News
March 27, 2019 / 5:46 AM / Updated an hour ago

JGBs flat after surge by U.S. Treasuries stalls

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 27 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were unchanged across the board on Wednesday, with the market kept in check after a surge by U.S. Treasuries stalled.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was unchanged at minus 0.070 percent.

The 10-year yield had fallen to minus 0.095 percent on Monday, its lowest since August 2016, as risk aversion in the broader markets fuelled investor demand for safe-haven government debt.

The 20-year and 30-year yields were also flat at 0.360 percent and 0.535 percent, respectively.

U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yields have pulled back from 15-month lows reached on Monday as stock markets showed signs of stabilisation after their recent weakness. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below