Bonds News

JGBs flat amid absence of market indicators

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 1 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds were flat on Tuesday in the absence of market-moving catalysts with the U.S. markets closed overnight, and as there were no local government bond auctions or the central bank’s buying operations for investors to analyse.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.01 point to 151.45, with trading volume of 8,325 lots.

All the cash bonds were untraded except the two-year notes, whose yields was flat at minus 0.125%.

A thin trade followed the Bank of Japan’s announcement on Monday that it made no change in its bond purchase plan for this month.

Reporting by Tokyo markets team

